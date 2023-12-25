Deadlock over Thrissur pooram continues; court to hear matter on January 4

Thrissur: A meeting convened by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan and Revenue Minister K Rajan failed to end the impasse over conducting the renowned Thrissur pooram in 2024.

The dispute arose over the rent for the land where an exhibition is conducted as part of the festival, with the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) increasing the amount to Rs 2.20 crore from the Rs 39 lakh charged during the previous edition.

The meeting on Sunday was attended by officials of the CDB and representatives of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples, who are the main organisers of the festival. However, the two ministers gave no assurance on reducing the rent. They said after the meeting that a decision could not be taken until the court, which is considering a case over the issue, delivered its verdict. “The government will never initiate any move to prevent the smooth conduct of the festival,” said Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, CDB officials reiterated their stand that the rent was hiked based on a directive of the court. “We cannot change the decision on the hike before the next hearing of the case scheduled on January 4,” said a Board official.

At the same time, Thiruvambady temple authorities warned that they would be forced to resort to drastic steps such as limiting pooram to a ritual if the rent was maintained at Rs 2.20 crore.

Earlier, allegations were raised against CDB president M K Sudarshan that he was attempting to sabotage the festival, following which opposition parties launched an agitation over the issue. Soon after, the government convened a meeting on Sunday.