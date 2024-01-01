Malayalam
Fishing sheds charred in massive fire at Kozhikode's chaliyam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 01, 2024 10:43 PM IST
4 sheds at the fish landing centre were charred. Photo: Special arrangemnts
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Fishing nets and other items were charred in a massive fire that broke out at the fish landing centre at Chaliyam here Monday night. 

At the time of reporting, no persons were harmed in the fire. However, Meenchantha Fire Station Officer Pramod Kumar said at least 20 sheds were destroyed in the fire that started at 9 pm.

Though the source of the fire is yet to be ascertained, according to reports at least three gas cylinders that were stored in the sheds, exploded widening the impact. Four fire tenders from Meenchantha were pressed into action. It is understood that the situation was brought under control after over an hour.

