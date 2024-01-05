Govindan flares up at Modi's gold smuggling remark, says Pinarayi resplendent as sun

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan mounted a spirited defence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to yank the gold smuggling scandal back to the centre stage of Kerala politics.

While addressing hundreds of women at Thrissur on January 3, the Prime Minister threw a loaded one-liner: "Everyone knows which office functioned as the headquarters of gold smuggling in Kerala." With this crafty remark, the PM passed a jolt of current into a scandal that had remained mostly dormant during the term of the second Pinarayi Ministry.

To begin with, Govindan attempted a dispassionate defence. "No one has any doubt about the office that abets gold smuggling. Everyone in India knows that gold smuggling that takes place through airports is dealt with by central agencies. They are the ones responsible to check and intercept gold smuggling," Govindan said.

Therefore, he said it was up to the Centre to take action. "The gold came through the diplomatic channel. But the main accused in the case have not been extradited and subjected to interrogation," the CPM state secretary said, referring to the then consul general Jamal Al Zaabi and admin attaché Rashid Khamis Ali Musaiqri who flew back to their home country the moment the scandal broke out.

However, a poser that hinted at a clandestine BJP-CPM nexus caused Govindan to flare up.

Question: "While the ED and other central agencies were let loose on other opposition chief ministers for relatively smaller crimes, why was Pinarayi Vijayan left untouched even after a top official in the Chief Minister's Office has been indicted in the gold smuggling scandal? Is there a surreptitious deal?"

Govindan: There is nothing surreptitious in this. I will tell you. (His sharp and loud riposte cut short the question). Six or seven central agencies attempted to do all that they could on the eve of the Assembly polls. But there was no way for them to reach anywhere near the Chief Minister. That was the reason (why the CM was left untouched). Kerala's Chief Minister represents purity in politics and his hands are unblemished. That's why they could not reach him. Not because they did not have the desire. Not because the BJP did not want to. Not because the UDF did not want to. But even if they so wished, like the sun he has placed himself so far away for them to reach him. That is why. You can't reach him. You will burn."

Ayodhya invite: CPM not to ditch INDIA

The CPM state secretary was critical of the Congress's indecision on the invite to the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22.

"Even after all these setbacks, the Congress is not willing to change its soft Hindutva stand. It still insists on using soft Hindutva to take on a hard Hindutva adversary," Govindan said. "If we cannot take INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) forward with a secular impetus, it will make it difficult for the broad coalition to defeat the BJP that is determined to implement its fascist Hindutva agenda. The INDIA grouping should be able to mount a united resistance against communalism by resolutely holding on to secularism. Congress should be alert to the BJP strategy of using the Ram temple inauguration to popularise its Hindutva agenda," he said.

Nonetheless, Govindan said that the CPM would not walk out of the INDIA group if top Congress leaders attended the Ram Temple inauguration. "We came together under INDIA not because we have the same stand on issues," Govindan said.

"We are faced with just one problem. If BJP returns to power, the country will cease to be a democracy. Secularism will go for a toss. The Constitution will also be dumped and a new one that seeks to transform India into a 'Hindu Rashtra' will take its place. This broad alliance called INDIA is a weapon to resist this. Our only prayer to the Congress is, please don't weaken INDIA," Govindan said.