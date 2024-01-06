Cop with drinking problem found dead on defunct hospital premises in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A civil police officer was found dead on the premises of a defunct private hospital in the suburb of Kasaragod on Saturday (January 6). The deceased is K K Sudheesh (40), a native of Mannancherry village in Alappuzha.

An officer of the 2009-2010 batch, Sudheesh was attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) Camp of Kasaragod for the past 10 years, said A P Suresh, president of Kasaragod unit of Kerala Police Association.



He said Sudheesh abused alcohol and was taken to the deaddiction centre several times. For the past 25 days, he was absent without leave, Suresh said. "But this was not the first time he went on unauthorised leave," he said.

Of late, he was spotted by residents at the abandoned building of the defunct Uma Nursing Home at Karanthakkad, 3.5 km from the AR Camp. People used the premises, encroached by wild vegetation, as a waste dumping yard. "On the second floor of the building, police found empty liquor bottles and a glass. There was a mattress on the floor, where he might have been sleeping," he said.

Sudheesh's body was found outside the building, right below the second-floor window. The police forensics team collected evidence and a tracker dog from the K9 Squad was also deployed. He is survived by his estranged wife, who lives separately.