Coimbatore man trampled to death by wild elephant at Thenmala near Munnar

Idukki: A 79-year-old man from Coimbatore was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Thenmala near Gundumala in Munnar Tuesday night.

Palraj was killed on the premises of a house, inside a tea plantation, where people were celebrating the eve of a wedding.

According to reports, the people who had gathered at the house were unaware of the presence of the elephant in the locality due to music played on loudspeakers.

The relatives of the deceased said that while they managed to run on seeing the elephant, Palraj, who was troubled by health issues, was trapped.

An officer with the Munnar Police said the elephant hit the man and trampled him on the neck after he fell. Palraj died on the spot, the officer said.