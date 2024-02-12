Tripunithura explosion: Police book temple committee members, contractor

Kochi: Hours after the explosion that claimed one life in Tripunithura's Choorakkad on Monday, police have registered a case against Puthiyakavu temple committee members and a contractor who supplied explosives for the annual festival. According to reports, homicide charges have been slapped against the accused.



It is learnt that police booked the temple committee members and contractor on Sunday itself for conducting a fireworks display at the temple illegally. Following the explosion at Choorakkad on Monday morning, police registered a fresh case against the accused.

Adarsh, who took the contract for supplying firecrackers to the temple, was also injured in the explosion. It is learnt that he is in critical condition. Meanwhile, police raided the godown of the contractor at Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, the officials seized 250 gm of ganja from the godown and recovered explosives including ammonium nitrate.

“Siblings from Pothencode have been running this godown after obtaining a licence in their mother's name. But they didn't seek permission to store explosives in this godown,” said police.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district authority has initiated action to provide compensation to the owners of the damaged houses. The revenue department has opened a help desk to collect the details of people affected in the blast.