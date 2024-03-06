Abhimanyu murder case: Charge sheet, post-mortem report missing from court

Kochi: Key documents, including the chargesheet and post-mortem report, related to the murder case of Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader Abhimanyu, have gone missing from the Ernakulam Sessions Court.

The missing of documents were noted in December when the Sessions Judge reported the loss to the Kerala High Court. The HC then directed efforts to recover the missing files.



Abhimanyu, a second-year chemistry student and SFI member, was fatally stabbed on July 2, 2018, amidst a confrontation between SFI and Campus Front activists at Ernakulam's Maharaja's College.

According to the chargesheet, Nettur Mekkat Sahal Hamza, 25, along with other Popular Front of India (PFI) activists who were not part of the college community, came to the campus armed and that Hamza was the one who stabbed Abhimanyu. The incident has been cited as one of the criminal activities contributing to the September 2022 ban on the PFI by the central government.

As part of the case, 26 individuals have been accused, with a list of 125 witnesses set to testify in the case.