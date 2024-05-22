Leopard trapped in wire fence in Palakkad: Forest Dept to tranquilise beast

Palakkad: A leopard was found trapped in a barbed wire fence at Vazhapuzha, Kollangode on Wednesday. Part of the leopard's hip was ensnared in the wire fence, causing injuries. Forest department officials promptly responded to the scene.



The animal will be tranquilised and safely captured by the forest officials who have arrived at the location. Preliminary observations suggest the leopard is approximately five years old. A rapid response team along with a forest department veterinarian are en route to the spot.