Five students booked for assaulting classmate in Wayanad school

Sulthan Bathery: Police on Saturday registered an FIR against five Class 10 students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Moolamkavu for brutally assaulting and causing injury to a newly admitted student.

The incident took place on Friday. Sabarinath of Ambalavayal sustained injuries on his nose and face and got four stitches. The accused used a pair of scissors and a geometric compass to attack him, according to hospital authorities.

According to police, the students, on the pretext of acquainting with Sabarinath, asked him to join them outside the classroom. Then, following a prolonged altercation, the students beat him up. Being new to the school, Sabarinath was unfamiliar with the students who beat him, except one.

According to Biju K Jose, Station House Officer, Sulthan Bathery, the student has already identified one of the accused and others are yet to be traced. He also said the case would be handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that Taluk Hospital authorities forcibly discharged the boy after a group of people barged into the premises and created an uproar. Hospital superintendent Dr Sindhu told Onmanorama the condition of the child was stable and that they did not admit the child as there were no other serious complications.

“As a precaution, we advised the student's relatives to get a CT scan done to ensure there are no internal complications,” she added. The boy was referred to a private hospital at the insistence of his family.