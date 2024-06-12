Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Flat owned by Malayali catches fire in Kuwait; 4 killed, several feared trapped inside

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 12, 2024 11:38 AM IST Updated: June 12, 2024 12:35 PM IST
The fire broke out in a building at Mangaf block in Kuwait. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Kuwait: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in a building at Mangaf block in Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday, killing four and injuring at least 10 people. Unofficial reports indicate that at least thirty people perished in the fire, Manorama News said.

The fire originated from the kitchen within a labour camp in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to sources, the fire quickly spread to all the rooms in the apartment due to the presence of glass windows. A few individuals, who leaped out of the apartment upon noticing the blaze, were killed.  Several others who were injured have been admitted to Adan, Jaber and Mubarak hospitals.

The building, which accommodates around 195 labourers from the nearby commercial area, also houses many Malayalis. It belongs to NBTC group owned by Malayali businessman KG Abraham. The fire has been contained, but reports indicate that several individuals remain trapped within the building.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE