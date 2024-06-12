Kuwait: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in a building at Mangaf block in Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday, killing four and injuring at least 10 people. Unofficial reports indicate that at least thirty people perished in the fire, Manorama News said.

The fire originated from the kitchen within a labour camp in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to sources, the fire quickly spread to all the rooms in the apartment due to the presence of glass windows. A few individuals, who leaped out of the apartment upon noticing the blaze, were killed. Several others who were injured have been admitted to Adan, Jaber and Mubarak hospitals.



The building, which accommodates around 195 labourers from the nearby commercial area, also houses many Malayalis. It belongs to NBTC group owned by Malayali businessman KG Abraham. The fire has been contained, but reports indicate that several individuals remain trapped within the building.

