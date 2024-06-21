Vellapally Natesan running covert service for RSS: Samastha mouthpiece

Kozhikode: Suprabhaatham, the mouthpiece of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, has accused SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan of spreading communalism whilst running a covert service for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Vellapally is doling out lies that would even embarrass the Sangh Parivar. How did he get away with the microfinance fraud case against him? He is running a secret service for the RSS," the mouthpiece stated.

Samastha called for an investigation into Vellapally's figures claiming Muslims had more representation in the Parliament and government jobs. The body accused Vellapally of trying to spread Islamophobia.

Responding to the allegations, Vellapally said he did not intend to pay any attention to such baseless criticisms. He also stood by his Muslim representation remark and said if a socio-economic survey is conducted, it will become clear which community has reaped more benefits.