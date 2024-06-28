Kerala govt cedes ground, agrees to rename health centres 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir'

Thiruvananthapuram: Retracting from its earlier stance not to change the names of the government health centres in the state, the Kerala government has decided to rename them as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir'. The about-turn was forced on it after the Centre linked fund disbursal to the name change.

The government has issued an order to change the name of 'Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers' to 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir'. During the Nava Kerala meeting, Health Minister Veena George had announced that the names will not be changed no matter what.



Sub-centres (Janakiya Arogya Kendram), Family Health Centre, Primary Health Center (PHC), Urban Family Health Center, and Urban Public Health Centres will now be known as Ayushnam Arogya Centre. As per the directive, names should be written on the board in Malayalam and English.

The logo of the Kerala Government, Health Department, National Health Mission and Ardram Mission should also be displayed on the board. Along with the name 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir', the tagline 'Arogyam Paramam Dhanam' (Sanskrit for 'health is the ultimate wealth'.) should be included. The Union government had earlier suggested that the process should be completed by December 2023. But it was delayed due to the general election.

However, the state health department said that the names are not being changed, but Ayush Arogya Mandir and the tagline would be added in name boards of the health centres. "News reports about the change of names of health centres in Kerala are wrong. Public health centres (Janakiya Arogya Kendras), Family Health Centre, Primary Health Center (PHC), Urban Family Health Center, and Urban Public Health Centres will still be known by the same name. The branding of Ayushman Arogya Mandir and the tagline will be added to the nameplates of the respective facilities. Propaganda to the contrary is false," the health department said in a press release.