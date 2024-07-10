Malayalam
School bus catches fire in Kochi, none injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2024 10:37 AM IST Updated: July 10, 2024 10:38 AM IST
bus fire
The incident occurred while the driver was en route to pick up students. Photo: Manorama.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A potential tragedy was averted by the quick thinking of a driver when a school bus caught fire at Kudanoor Junction here on Wednesday. The bus, belonging to SH School, was empty at the time of the incident, preventing any harm to the children.

The incident occurred while the driver was en route to pick up students. Noticing smoke rising from the vehicle, the driver immediately exited the bus. A passing drinking water tanker was then used to pour water onto the bus, helping to control the flames until the fire brigade arrived. Thanks to the swift response, the fire was brought under control but the bus was completely gutted.

