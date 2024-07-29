Malayalam
Wild elephant found dead on private property in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2024 08:59 PM IST
The region was under frequent raids by elephant herds, causing significant damage to crops. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: A male wild elephant was found dead on a private property at Kanjiraveli near Adimali in Idukki.
Villagers found the carcass on the rubber plantation of Matakayil Sajan on Monday morning. They informed the forest officials, who arrived at the scene and began procedures for post-mortem.

“The tusker might have been electrocuted or poisoned. There is also an injury on the animal’s trunk. Thus the exact cause of death will be determined only after the autopsy,” reported Manorama News.

The region was under frequent raids by elephant herds, causing significant damage to crops. Last month, an elderly woman named Indira was killed in an elephant attack here while she was working on a farm.

