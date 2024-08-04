Wayanad landslides: Sriram Venkitaraman to head CMDRF complaint redressal cell

Wayanad: The state government has constituted a Complaint redressal cell in the Finance Department on a temporary basis to address queries being received on CMDRF donation and related matters in connection with Wayanad landslides.

Sriram Venkitaraman, Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources) will be the supervising officer. Suresh Kumar O B, Joint Secretary, Finance Department will hold Cell-in-Charge. Anilraj K S, Under Secretary, Finance Department will be the Nodal Officer. Baiju T, Section Officer, Finance (Funds) Department will be the Assistant Nodal Officer.

The Nodal Officer and Assistant Nodal Officer are entrusted with managing and handling the official help- line number and email for addressing the queries in time. The details of mobile and email shall be displayed on the website of the Finance Department and portals of CMDRF so as to enable the public to get their grievances or complaints related to CMDRF donations addressed in time, according to an order issued by the Finance Department.