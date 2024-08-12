Missing migrant worker’s body found in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The body of a missing migrant labourer was recovered from Iruthullipuzha on Monday. The deceased, Sulen Kisan (20) of Jharkhand, went missing on Sunday. The body was recovered by a team comprising the Mukkom fire force, a scuba diving team, and rescue volunteers.

Sulen’s clothes and slippers were found on the bank of Iruthullipuzha at Iroodu in Kodanchery. ''The body was found 50 metres from where his clothes and slippers were located,'' Fire station officer M A Abdul Gafoor told Onmanorama.

Upon receiving the missing complaint, the fire force launched a search operation in the river, which went on till 12.30 am. The search resumed at 6 am today and the body was recovered by 8 am, according to the station officer.

Sulen arrived in Kozhikode only a month ago and worked as a labourer at Kynadi Estate in Iroodu. His co-workers frequently went to the Iruthullipuzha to bathe and fish. ''Sulen may have gone to bathe and slipped and fell into the river,'' said K M Mathai, a supervisor from Kynadi Estate. Efforts are currently underway to repatriate Sulen’s body to his native place.