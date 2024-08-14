This Thrissur school creates world record for largest human image of a country’s map

Thrissur: At least 5,112 people, including students and teachers of Perumpilavu Ansar English School, together set a new world record for creating the largest human image of a country’s map.

It was made as part of the country's 78th Independence Day celebrations and found a place in the Talent Record Book. Parents of students and the non-teaching staff also participated in the attempt, which was held on the school grounds under the guidance of art teacher Noufan. The map was 20,500 square feet in size.

All Guinness Record Holders state president Guinness Sathar Adhoor presented the certificate of appreciation to the school for their achievement. The previous record in this category was held by a group of 4,807 people in Romania, who created their country's map in 2018.