K Muraleedharan calls for judicial probe into MR Ajith Kumar’s role in Thrissur Pooram sabotage

Kollam: Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Tuesday called for a judicial probe into the alleged involvement of senior IPS official MR Ajith Kumar in the sabotage of the Thrissur Pooram festival. “The government should take a clear stand on the issue. People know who was responsible for the Pooram disruption. I will be giving a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding a judicial probe into the issue,” he said.

"If Ajith Kumar had deliberately disrupted the Pooram, it was at the direction of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. And now the CPM is protecting all the unwanted elements, including MLA M Mukesh,” Muraleedharan said while addressing the media in Kollam.



“The government has initiated a mockery probe without removing the accused officer from the Law and Order post. The investigation is now led by Ajith Kumar's juniors in the department. What the government has planned is evident from this decision itself," Muraleedaran said. He added that the probe should be conducted only after removing the accused officials, including Ajith Kumar, from the service.

"The CM should request the central government to terminate Ajith Kumar from service as he is an IPS officer. Otherwise, the congress party will take legal action and approach the court regarding this matter," he said.

Muraleedharan accused the LDF-led government of disrupting the Thrissur Pooram festival to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in the recent Lok Sabha elections."Sunil Kumar and I have been present at the Pooram since morning. The BJP candidate suddenly showed up at night after the incident. How did that happen? He wasn't there until then, and the agenda is clear from that," he said. Earlier, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar levelled allegations hinting at Ajith Kumar's involvement in sabotaging the conduct of the festival.