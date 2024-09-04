Malayalam
Thrissur man forgives former employee who stole his bus to get home

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2024 01:33 AM IST
The 'Shony' bus that was stolen from the new bus stand at Kunnamkulam. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

A bus parked at the new Kunnamkulam bus station was stolen. After hours of investigation, the police found the bus in Guruvayur. It was revealed that an intoxicated former employee took the bus because he could not find a ride to Guruvayur.

The 'Shony' bus, which operated on the Thrissur-Kunnamkulam route, had been missing from the bus stand since 5 a.m. The owner, Jomon, a resident of Parappur, alerted the Kunnamkulam Police, who reviewed CCTV footage from the area and found images of the bus passing through at 4:13 a.m. near the old bus stand and at 4:19 a.m. near Chattukulam. The bus was found abandoned near the Guruvayur overpass.

Upon reviewing the footage, it was confirmed that the bus was driven by a former employee, Shamnad, also known as Ajith, from Alappuzha, who currently resides in Guruvayur. Six months ago, he had worked as a driver on the same bus. In his statement, Shamnad said upon arriving at the bus stand, he could not find any vehicle to get home, so he decided to drive the bus. Due to the owner's affection for his former employee, he chose not to press charges, leading to the closure of the bus theft case.

