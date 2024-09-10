MLA Anvar quotes Pinarayi, posts 'Kadakk Purath' as Malappuram Police Chief is transferred

Nilambur MLA P V Anvar seems to be enjoying the action on senior police officers in Malappuram against whom he complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He made his excitement known through a social media post that one might attribute to the CM himself. "Samayamayi..'Kadakk Purath'," (It is time. Get out) Anvar posted on Facebook after the Home Department issued an order to transfer out Malappuram District Police Chief S Sasidharan and a host of other DySPs. Pinarayi infamously said the line 'Kadakk Purath' to mediapersons in his first term as CM.

Anvar had a similarly intriguing post five days ago following the suspension of S Sujith Das from the post of Pathanamthitta SP. "Wicket No. 1.. one rotten apple on its way out," Anvar posted. A few days before that, Anvar had leaked a couple of phone calls Sujith Das had with him, exposing an alleged criminal nexus involving ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and SP Sasidharan, among others.

PV Anvar. File photo: Manorama

Reacting to Sasidharan's transfer, Anvar said: "This was expected, it is a welcome one." He said the transfers validated his complaints. "It is obvious that the state home department is acting firmly. It is also an answer to those who thought nothing will happen," Anvar told a news channel.

When asked if he expects a similar action against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, Anvar said, "It is just a matter of time."

Sasidharan IPS has been transferred and posted as SP of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam Range. Viswanadh R, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Personnel), has been appointed the new chief of Malappuram Police. Santhosh KV, Vigilance Officer, Excise Department, has been transferred and posted as SP, Crime Branch Malappuram.