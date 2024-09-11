Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Kerala High Court pulled up the state government for its inaction over the sexual assault allegations revealed in the Hema Committee report, Women in Cinema Collective, an association of female employees in the Malayalam film industry, will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. WCC representatives, including actors Revathy, Rima Kallingal and director Deedi Damodaran, arrived at CM's office for the crucial meeting on Wednesday morning.

Manorama News reported that WCC will appeal to the CM to take immediate action over the sexual offences exposed by the Hema Committee report.

A week ago, WCC founding member Rima Kallingal, in an interview with the media, alleged that attempts are being made to destroy the credibility of the association. She pointed out that WCC would lead the discussions based on the Hema Committee report in the right direction. The actor also opened up about WCC's plans to meet CM, seeking further action on the report.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court raised a sharp criticism against the state government for ignoring the serious allegations in the Hema Committee report and asked the state government to hand over the complete report to the Special Investigation Team. A special division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C S Sudha said the government got the report over four years ago and ought to have immediately responded and directed that the full report be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take requisite action by law.

"In the instant case, the conduct of the State Executive has been alarmingly lethargic. Although the report of the Justice Hema Committee was submitted to the state government as early as December 31, 2019, there was no action taken thereon for well over four years... "... and even after that, it took litigation to spur the state into action, and that too only in respect of one of the many issues that were flagged by the Justice Hema Committee," the bench said in its order.