Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the increase in the number of bars in the state, liquor sales this Onam season saw a drop in revenue.

According to the figures released by BEVCO, liquor worth Rs 701 crore was sold nine days until Uthradam, compared to Rs 715 crore last year. Similarly, sales increased only on Uthradam day, which saw a revenue surge of Rs 4 crore. Alcohol worth Rs 124 crore was sold on Uthradam day alone.