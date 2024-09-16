Kollam hit-and-run: Accused Ajmal had criminal past; woman doctor fired over incident

Kollam: Revealing more details about the man behind the wheel in the Mynagappally hit-and-run case, police on Monday said Ajmal has a criminal background and is an accused in several cases, including drug peddling, sandal smuggling and cheating. Sasthamcotta police charged Ajmal with culpable homicide in the case.

Meanwhile, the woman doctor, Sreekutty, who was with Ajmal at the time of the incident, was fired from the private hospital in Karunagappally, where she worked. Police had earlier stated the duo were returning from a party drunk when they hit a scooter and ran over 45-year-old Kunjumol.

In his statement to the police, Ajmal said he did not stop the vehicle as he feared the crowd which gathered around the car following the accident would attack him.

Police said Ajmal met Sreekutty in the hospital's emergency department where she was working. In her statement to the police, Sreekutty said Ajmal took possession of her gold ornaments. Further action will be taken against the duo after their blood test results return. Ajmal's car was registered in the name of a woman from Edakulangara. As per reports, the car's insurance policy had expired.

Ajmal was on the lam after the incident and was nabbed from Patharam. Witnesses had revealed earlier that Ajmal did not stop the car despite being asked to do so. Around 5.45 pm yesterday, Ajmal rammed the scooter on which Kunjumol and Fousia were travelling. Fearing people in the area would attack him, Ajmal proceeded to drive, running over Kunjumol in the process. Though Kunjumol was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries later that night. Fousia, who rode the scooter, also sustained injuries.