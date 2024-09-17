Malappuram Nipah: 23 people in highest-risk category

Following the death of a 23-year-old man from the Nipah virus in Malappuram, the health department identified 23 individuals in the 'highest-risk' category, said Minister Veena George on Tuesday. “A total of 174 names are there on the contact list. Thirteen samples were tested on Monday at Manjeri Medical College, all returned negative. Those in the 'highest-risk' category, a filtered group from the 'high-risk' list, have been given preventive medicines,” the minister added while addressing the media.



Veena George said that Nipah is most likely to spread during the days when the infected person shows severe symptoms. In this case, those days were September 7 and 8. "People who had close contact with the victim during this period were placed in the 'highest-risk' category," she added.

The minister reassured the public that there was no immediate cause for alarm. "A fever survey was conducted in the affected area on September 8 itself. The priority now is to identify if anyone else has contracted the virus and to prevent further spread. The Malappuram district health authorities are working to manage the situation," she said.

More samples from those in the 'high-risk' category were collected for testing. "If anyone on the contact list shows symptoms, their samples will also be tested," the minister said.

The 23-year-old victim, a resident of Naduvathu near Wandoor, passed away on September 9 at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. He was a student in Bengaluru and had recently returned home for treatment of a leg injury. “Since the victim was a student in Bengaluru, we also contacted the Karnataka government and its health authorities. Additionally, we met with two Union government health officials,” the minister explained.

She added that restrictions will remain in place until the end of twice the incubation period to prevent the spread of the virus. Relaxations in containment zones will be considered based on the evolving situation. "We successfully prevented further infections so far," she stated.

Currently, five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram—Wards 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Thiruvali Panchayat and Ward 7 of Mampad Panchayat—have been declared containment zones. Masks are mandatory in the region, and all educational institutions, theatres, and public gatherings were suspended until further notice. Shops were allowed to operate between 10 am and 7 pm.