Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Thomas K Thomas to replace AK Saseendran in Kerala cabinet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2024 05:23 PM IST Updated: September 20, 2024 05:28 PM IST
Saseendran and Thomas K Thomas. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness a major political development in the coming days as NCP, a major ally of the LDF decided to replace its minister A K Saseendran with Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas. The party will make its official announcement regarding this within a week. 

Saseendran expressed willingness to vacate his forest minister post during the party meeting chaired by NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Following this, NCP district leaders threw their weight on Thomas K Thomas. 

NCP leaders will inform Saseendran's resignation to Chief Minister and LDF on Saturday. Later, the party will make an official announcement on its new minister.

Saseendran's removal was only treated as an internal matter of the NCP as neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor CPM interfered in it. In a bid to appease Saseendran, NCP will either appoint him as state president of the party or in any national committee post.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE