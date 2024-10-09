Police suspect inter-state gang behind mobile theft spree at Kochi Alan Walker show

Kochi: The police team probing the mobile phone theft spree at Norwegian DJ Alan Walker's performance at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi have started examining CCTV visuals from the venue and the premises. Cops are having a tough time scanning the dimlit visuals for suspects and the presence of a huge crowd adds to the which show a huge turnout.



As many as 34 phones had gone missing in a suspected case of organised theft during the show held on Sunday night. The lost phones include 21 iPhones and 13 Android phones. The police are probing the details of those who had arrived from other states and stayed in the city to attend the event. Reports said the police have tracked some of the phones to Mumbai.

"As of now, we have not received any solid information regarding the thieves. We have been collecting information from those who have lost their phones. It is suspected that there was a team behind the crime," said Mulavukad Station House Officer Shyamkumar. The probe is being carried out by a special team comprising cops in Mulavukad station as well as the cyber cell.

As many as 34 phones had gone missing in a suspected case of organised theft during the show held on Sunday night. Photo: Special arrangement.

A woman who lost her iPhone said she had never imagined something like a theft spree would happen during the event in Kochi. She lost her phone from the VIP area. "There was drizzle towards the end of the show. I remember keeping my phone in my pocket after shooting a video of the show when it started raining. I realised that I had lost the phone on my way back home," she said.

Norwegian DJ Walker performed in Kochi as part of his India tour. The event was organised by Mumbai-based Sunburn Arena, in association with Ezone Entertainment Kochi on Sunday. Over 6,000 people attended the event.