Govt officials get caught in crossfire between Governor Khan and CM Pinarayi

Government officials have been caught in the crossfire between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Kerala government as fresh lines have been drawn over formal and personal visits to the Raj Bhavan.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Saturday prohibits officials from visiting the Governor's official residence without authorization from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"However, for personal matters, they are always welcome," says the diktat.

This comes as a clarification that Governor Khan felt was necessary in the wake of some news reports giving a "wrong impression that officers will not henceforth be welcome to Kerala Raj Bhavan".

"To a query regarding Chief Secretary and DGP being recently directed by Chief Minister not to come to Raj Bhavan for a briefing, Hon’ble Governor had said that so far, officers used to come for official matters without authorization from Government and he used to entertain them. Now, for official matters, they will not be welcome without authorization by the Chief Minister," the release said.

On Friday, the Governor and the CPM leadership traded blows. The Governor accused CM Pinarayi of not acknowledging his concerns in connection with the allegations raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan, in turn, reiterated that Governor Khan was acting at the behest of opposition parties to undermine LDF's "good governance" under Pinarayi.