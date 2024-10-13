Thrissur Pooram disruption: Ajith Kumar's report 'confidential', cannot reveal details, says Home Dept

Thiruvananthapuram: The state Home Department on Sunday said the report prepared by former ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar cannot be revealed as it is confidential. The response was to an RTI query filed by Manorama News.

The DGP and the Home Department rejected the ADGP's inquiry report. Based on the home secretary's recommendation, the government then announced a three-pronged inquiry. The CPI also expressed doubts about the ADGP's report on the matter.

Ajith Kumar conducted a probe into the Thrissur Pooram disruption case and submitted a report last month. The document, which was to be submitted within a week of the probe, was handed over only after five months. Thrissur Commissioner Ankit Ashok was transferred, citing the reason for the chaos during the festival.

A police officer was suspended after his reply to an RTI query stated that no investigation was conducted into the disruption during Thrissur Pooram. The action was taken against M S Santhosh, State Public Information Officer and NRI Cell DySP at Police Headquarters. He was suspended because his response to the query came when a probe was ongoing at the ADGP level. Santhosh was suspended for not mentioning this information.