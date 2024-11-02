‘Objectionable remarks’: Suresh Gopi excluded from School Olympics invitation, says Sivankutty

Kochi: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Saturday that Union Minister Suresh Gopi would not be invited to the upcoming School Olympics, citing concerns over potentially "objectionable remarks" made in front of children.

The decision comes after Gopi stirred controversy by allegedly making inappropriate statements while calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suspected sabotage of Thrissur Pooram. Gopi later clarified, stating his comments were merely film dialogues and not meant to be offensive.

Sivankutty noted that the Education Department had decided not to extend an invitation to Gopi for the State School Sports Meet, which will be organised for the first time in the country on an Olympic model. The event will take place in Ernakulam from November 4 to 11.

He further said Gopi would be invited only if he withdraws his recent "objectionable remarks insulting people of the state." “Kerala had witnessed several incidents after its formation, but it had not heard any remarks like the one made by Suresh Gopi. So, those remarks will imprint in the state's history," Sivankutty said. He also criticised Gopi for not announcing any assistance to the School Olympics, a first of its kind initiative in the country.