Will end campaign if unaccounted money is found: Palakkad Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil

Palakkad: Congress candidate in Palakkad bypoll Rahul Mamkootathil rubbished CPM's allegations that his assistant Feni had brought black money in a blue trolley bag to the hotel. He placed the blue bag atop the table while holding a press conference in the wake of the midnight raid in Congress leaders' hotel rooms in Palakkad and said the allegations are contradictory.

"The bag included personal items, including clothes. I’ve stayed at this hotel for several days, meeting the media here. I promise to end this campaign if anyone could prove that they found a single rupee in that bag. I am welcome to any scientific inspection," said Mamkootathil.

While demanding the release of CCTV footage, he said that the bag should also appear in the surveillance visuals of Asma Tower in Kozhikode. "The bag was taken from my vehicle and opened in the boardroom. Feni brought it there to check the clothes. I am willing to hand over the bag to the police for inspection. There’s a rumour I used the back door to leave, but I’ve always used the main entrance. If they’re so certain, let them prove it," Rahul said.

"I’m the candidate with the fewest posters. I’ve already addressed this issue – I live in people’s hearts, not on posters. If I had this much money, I would have more posters and would use it for my campaign," Rahul added.

Meanwhile, Congress organised a march to the SP office, protesting the police’s midnight raid in hotel rooms where women leaders were staying. Hundreds, including UDF MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders, joined the march. Police set up barricades to block the protesters, resulting in scuffles between Congress workers and cops as some activists attempted to scale the barricade.

Leading the protest, KPCC President K Sudhakaran said the officers involved in the midnight raid should not remain in service. He added that Congress would pursue legal action against the actions of the police. "Rahul Mamkootathil will win in Palakkad by double the expected margin. No one has generated black money like Pinarayi has," he said.