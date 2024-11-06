Govt declares Nileshwar firecracker accident as State-Specific Disaster

The Kerala state government has declared the firecracker accident at Anjoottambalam Veerar Kavu Temple in Nileshwar, a State-Specific Disaster. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority's State Executive Committee made this decision in a meeting on October 29.

Four people died, and more than 150 people were injured in a major fire accident at Anjootambalam Veerer Kavu temple as the storehouse of firecrackers exploded during the annual Kaliyattam festival on October 28.

The Kasargod District Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu has been instructed to provide relief assistance for hospitalised individuals according to their degree of disability, as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines.

The collector will use Rs 2 lakh from the SDRF funds to meet the cost of emergency response measures undertaken by the District Administration and release ex-gratia to the victims as per the SDRF norms.

The government has also decided to meet the cost of medical treatment of the accident victims from the CMDRF. The District Collector Kasargod will submit a detailed proposal in this regard along with the list of persons under treatment eligible for this assistance.