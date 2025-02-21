Kannur: The Baliapattanam Police on Friday registered a case against six temple officials in connection with the firecracker explosion at the Azhikode temple. The incident occurred around 4.30 am at the Muchiriyan Vayanattu Kulavan Temple, when the crackers went off, harming several people who had gathered to watch Theyyam.

The injured individuals are Arjun Puthiyandi, Niketh, Adith, Sanan Kumar and Arjun.

According to the FIR, Valsaraj (77), Prakashan (70), Preman (68), Sudhakaran V (63), Deepak (62), and five other identifiable individuals are booked under sections 288 (handling explosive substances carelessly), 125(a) (endangering the safety of others or human life), and 9(B)(1)(B) of The Indian Explosives Act, 1884. The accused are members of the Muchiriyan family as well as residents involved in decision-making regarding temple matters.

The theyyam festival at the temple is held on a paddy field, and people gather in large numbers to witness the festival. Crackers are burst towards the end of the festival.

Roshy, who stays close to the temple, said that after the crackers burst, some attendees suspected that a few firecrackers had failed to combust in the air and that they were lying on the ground. Soon after, a blast was heard near a well, followed by screams.

Muchiriyankavu is a family-run temple, and Bappiriyan Theyyam is the festival’s highlight. As part of the ritual, the Theyyam runs across the field, climbs a coconut tree, plucks tender coconuts, and comes down.