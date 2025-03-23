Kollam: An altercation over parking at a bar led to the murder of a youth in Chadayamangalam on Saturday night. Police have arrested Jibin, a security guard at the bar, in connection with the crime. The deceased is Sudheesh (35), a native of Kalayam and a loading worker affiliated with CITU.

In protest against his murder, the CPM local committee called for a hartal in Chadayamangalam on Sunday.

According to Manorama News, Sudheesh was stabbed to death when he intervened in a quarrel between the security guard and his two friends. On Saturday night, Sudheesh arrived at the bar with his friends, Shanavas and Ambady, on their bikes. The security guard prevented them from parking their vehicles inside the bar's compound, citing ongoing construction work.

After consuming alcohol, Shanavas and Ambady exited the bar and quarrelled with the security guard over the parking row. Sudheesh, who was still inside the bar, rushed outside upon noticing the brawl. When he tried to intervene, Jibin took a knife and stabbed him. His friends, Shanavas and Ambady, also sustained injuries in the knife attack. Shanavas, who was in critical condition, is out of danger now, confirmed sources close to the hospital.