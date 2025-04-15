Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness isolated rainfall in various places on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with 30-40 kmph speeds till April 19.

The Met Office has alerted people to exercise caution during heavy rains. They are advised to avoid open spaces and stay away from sources of electricity.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail in certain districts. As per the IMD, temperatures are expected to rise in Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragode till Wednesday. While maximum temperatures are predicted to touch 37 ̊C at isolated places in Palakkad, a maximum temperature of 36 ̊C is expected in the other districts.