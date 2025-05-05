Kozhikode: Two days after a fire broke out in the UPS unit due to an explosion involving 34 batteries, fresh smoke was reported on Monday at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The incident occurred on the sixth floor of the hospital’s casualty wing, located in the super-speciality building. The officials from the Electrical Inspectorate were present for an inspection at the time. As a precautionary measure, patients from the fourth and fifth floors were shifted to safety.

"The smoke was first detected in Room No. 14 of the theatre complex. There were no patients on the sixth floor at the time, as they are still being treated in the old casualty building following the recent fire outbreak," said Dr Sanjeet Kumar, Principal of the Government Medical College. "We will only shift patients back after ensuring that every area is completely safe," he added.

A hospital corridor on the super-specialty block. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Two units of the Fire and Rescue Services, along with police personnel, immediately arrived at the scene. According to the hospital’s PRO, the fire force team swiftly extracted the smoke before it could spread to other areas. The PRO also pointed out that ventilation is limited to the floor.

"We had to rush out from the third floor as soon as we heard the siren," said a bystander. "I had come to accompany my father, who was admitted to the Urology Department for surgery." Patients and bystanders said they smelled smoke, panicked, and rushed out of the hospital—some even with their IV drips still attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities continue to investigate the recurring electrical issues within the hospital premises.