Kozhikode: A total of 34 batteries exploded inside the UPS unit, adjacent to the MRI section, located in the casualty section of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Friday, triggering a fire and heavy smoke that led to the evacuation of the entire block, said officials from the District Electrical Inspectorate.

Officials from the Inspectorate, other relevant departments, and the private company representatives responsible for maintaining the UPS system jointly inspected the site. The team examined the damaged batteries and other components of the unit.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion began in the batteries, causing the smoke. However, further verification of records and witness statements is necessary to determine the exact cause,” said an Electrical Inspectorate official, adding that this process will begin on Monday. He added that the batteries, soaked during firefighting efforts, must be adequately dried for further analysis.

The incident happened around 7.45 pm on Friday when thick smoke engulfed the casualty area, prompting the swift evacuation of patients and bystanders. Several patients were relocated to other blocks within MCH, the General Hospital, and nearby private hospitals. During the evacuation, four critically ill patients died. However, preliminary autopsy reports suggest the deaths were not caused by smoke inhalation.

By Sunday, the old casualty block reopened for emergency services. The temporary facilities set up at the General Hospital were dismantled, and the medical college staff previously deployed there resumed duty at the reopened casualty wing.