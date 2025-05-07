Kozhikode: A youth drowned at Pathankayam waterfalls in Anakkampoyil, Kodenchery, on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ramees Shahsad (20) from Vallikkunnu.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm while Ramees and his friends were bathing in the waterfalls.

Rafeeque, a journalist visiting the place with his daughter, spotted Ramees in a deeper section of the waterfall. Along with Stalin, a resident, Rafeeque retrieved Ramees and performed CPR. He was then rushed to the government medical college hospital in Kozhikode, but was declared brought dead. His body has been shifted to the mortuary and will be handed over to the family after an autopsy.

“When my daughter and I were swimming, a group of boys approached us and said their friend was missing. I searched the area and noticed the yellow colour of his t-shirt in a spot. Stalin and I retrieved him from there. By then, he was motionless,” Rafeeque told Onmanorama/

Ramees, who worked at a petrol pump in Parappanangadi, reportedly knew how to swim, but the currents were too strong.

This is the second drowning incident reported at Pathankayam within three weeks. On April 18, Revand (20), a student from NIT Calicut and a native of Andhra Pradesh, drowned while bathing at the same location. He had visited the area with a six-member group from the institute.