The District-level inauguration of a diaper campaign jointly organized by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) Kannur and Junior Chamber International (JCI) was conducted by Assistant Collector Ehteda Mufassir. The campaign aims at collecting diapers for bedridden children.

The Assistant Collector, while inaugurating the campaign, stated that providing home-based education to these children is equivalent to touching their lives and commended those involved in this initiative.

The campaign, named 'Hand of Hope,' is organized because diapers are expensive, making it inaccessible for underprivileged parents, explained E C Vinod, the District Programme Officer of SSK.

The event included speeches by P K Sabith (SSK District Project Coordinator), K.C. Sudheer (Vidyakiranam Coordinator), N S Dhanya (Special Educator), Dr Megha Pothan (JCI Joint Director), P P Vineesh (District Information Officer), and JCI representatives Sangitha Abhay, Savitha Bhaskar, Majitha, Surumi, Rashmi, and Rinish Megha.