Wayanad: Incessant overnight rainfall in the landslide-prone regions of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai, and Puthumala triggered panic among residents of Chooralmala, which witnessed a devastating landslide on July 30, 2023, that claimed over 300 lives.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Wayanad said that while no fresh landslides have occurred in Punchirimattam, the debris flowing downstream is attributed to loose soil and remnants from previous landslide events, dislodged by the heavy rains.

Officials noted that this wash-off process is expected to continue for some time as eroded materials from earlier incidents are gradually being cleared by the river’s natural flow.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) confirmed a significant rise in water level in the Punna river at Vellarimala, and reported a minor landslip near the area. Evacuation measures are currently underway to move workers in the vicinity to safer locations.

Following the 2023 landslide, residents of Punchirimattam and Mundakkai—now classified as no-go zones—were relocated. Human habitation in these areas has since been prohibited, though agricultural activities continue in plantations and farmlands. Authorities have once again urged the public to strictly avoid entering the restricted zone for safety reasons.

On Wednesday, rising river levels cut off several farm labourers who had ventured out for work. Rocks and uprooted trees were seen in the swollen river, prompting suspicions of another landslide in the Vellarimala hills. The village road in Chooralmala was inundated, trapping labourers employed by Harrison’s Malayalam Plantation Ltd.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Kalpetta MLA T Siddique said that residents were anxious due to changes in the colour and sound of the river. He confirmed that the District Administration had dispatched a team to assess the situation and collect updated rainfall data.

“So far, there is no alarming situation, but teams from the forest, police, and revenue departments are actively monitoring the area,” Siddique added.