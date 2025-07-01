Kozhikode: The Family court, Kozhikode, on Tuesday granted divorce to Shaju Zacharias, the second husband of Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in Koodathayi killings. Jolly is charged with six murders of members of the Ponnamattom family. She allegedly killed them by giving cyanide-laced food.

The court allowed the petition seeking divorce noting that it was uncontested. Shaju filed the petition in 2021, citing cruelty as a ground for divorce. He married Jolly in 2017. In his petition, Shaju stated that Jolly employed manipulative tactics to drag him into the case and compelled him to provide false statements, thereby misleading the investigators. The petition said that Shaju's life was in danger.

Jolly was arrested in October 2019 after she was found to have allegedly murdered her first husband, Roy Thomas, Shaju's wife, Sily, his daughter, Alphine, Roy's parents, Tom and Annamma Thomas and Annamma's brother, Mathew Manjadiyil, over a period of 14 years.