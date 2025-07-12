Malappuram: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday announced his willingness to engage in discussions with Muslim organisations concerning the proposed changes in school timings. He emphasised his openness to dialogue with various stakeholders, including the prominent Samastha EK faction.

"I have already made it clear that the new class timings have been decided by the High Court. There is no scope for discussion regarding the verdict. However, I am willing to engage in dialogue with any organisation, including Samastha," the minister said.

Earlier, Muslim organisations have raised concerns that the change in school timings could disrupt Madrasa education in the state and accused the government of making the decision without prior consultation.

However, the shift in the minister’s stance was welcomed by Samastha EK faction president, Jifri Muthukoya Thangal. "We welcome the minister's willingness to hold talks. If the discussion succeeds, there will be no agitation," Thangal said. He added that Samastha is willing to call off its planned protest, considering the scope for discussion.

Tensions have intensified between Muslim organisations and the state government due to disagreements over the controversial modification of school hours. The EK and AP factions of Samastha, along with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), criticised the minister's previous remarks, accusing him of maintaining a rigid position and overlooking the concerns of the community.

Jifri Thangal strongly criticised the minister's remarks, calling them provocative. "How can we find an alternative time for madrasa education? There are only 24 hours in a day, should we run madrasas while students are asleep?" he asked. He added that the minister should not adopt an authoritarian tone and urged him to be more sensible in addressing issues related to religious education.

He also pointed out that the Cabinet must pay attention to community issues. “Isn’t it the role of the Cabinet to consider matters affecting communities? After taking their votes, can you now ignore such a large religious group?” he asked, adding, “We are here to voice our concerns. Whether or not other communities raise similar issues is irrelevant.