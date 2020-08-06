COVID-19: India reports 56k new cases, tally rises to 19.6 lakh

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally of the country has risen to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated.

With 904 deaths, the total toll has risen to 40,699, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

The total number of samples tested up to August 5 is 2,21,49,351 including 6,64,949 samples tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.