US ballot: A long list that allows people to elect more than Prez

Not only in the process of election, even in the nature of ballot, the US presidential election is different from many other countries including India. While Indian ballots carry only the names of the candidates and their electoral symbols, the US ballot is a lengthy affair, almost like a booklet.

The US ballot carries the names of the presidential candidates as well as the names of the candidates contesting for other posts such as senator, district representative in Congress, and district representative in state. The elections for posts such as clerk of the district court and comptroller, sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector, and judge are also conducted through the same ballot.

Apart from these elections, the ballots also will have referendums on constitutional amendments in some cases. The ballots are issued at the county level, and their length and content may vary from one county to another. For example, the ballot issued by the Miami-Dade County Elections Department has 34 posts for the voters to decide. They include the US President, state senators, Congress representatives, county judges, county commissioners and school board members.

Model ballot from Florida, US. Photo: Special Arrangement

To retain judges or not?

The ballot also offers the voters the option to decide if certain officials, including local- or state-level judges, be retained in the office. The ballot in Florida this time has questions such as “Shall Justice Renatha Francis of the Supreme Court be retained in office?” The ballot also gives the voters the right to decide the fate of Justice Meridith L Sasso of the Supreme Court and three judges of the District Court of Appeal.

The ballot in Florida carries questions on six Constitutional amendments, including controversial topics like the personal use of marijuana for adults and abortion.

The amendment of the law relating to marijuana seeks to allow adults who have reached 21 years old “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion or otherwise.” The ballot also explains why the proposed amendment is important and what its possible impact is. “The proposed amendment is estimated to have a net positive impact on the state budget. This impact may result in generating additional revenue or an increase in government services,” the ballot reads.

The constitutional amendment seeking to limit government interference with abortion is a highlight of the Florida ballot. The amendment has been moved in the wake of the state bringing into effect strict restrictions on abortion since May 1, 2024. Those who seek the amendment call the restrictions a ban in effect. The American Civil Liberties Union, Florida, has been instrumental in bringing the issues on the ballot with a proposed amendment. The amendment will need the support of 60 per cent of voters for it to pass.