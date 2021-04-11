Malayalam
Prithviraj thanks Sanju, Royals for gift hamper

Prithviraj and daughter Alankrita received the gift hamper from Rajasthan Royals. Photo: Instagram
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Malayalam film star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Sunday shared the news of him and daughter Alankrita receiving jerseys from IPL side Rajasthan Royals.

Prithvi, an ardent cricket fan, took to Instagram to thank Royals and captain Sanju Samson on getting the gift hamper.

“Thank you @imsanjusamson and @rajasthanroyals for the hamper and the jerseys! Ally and I will be cheering! Sanju..you captaining the franchise is a huge source of happiness and pride for all of us! Looking forward to more of our chats on life and cricket!,” he wrote.

Sanju will be captaining Royals for the first time on Monday when they begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

