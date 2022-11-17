Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rahul stars as Kerala make it three in a row

Bengaluru: Opener P Rahul starred with an unbeaten 92 as Kerala outplayed Chhattisgarh by eight wickets to notch up their third win in a row in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.



Chasing a modest target of 172, Kerala won with more than 13 overs remaining. The left-handed Rahul's 106-ball knock was laced with seven fours and four sixes.

His opening partner Rohan Kunnummal had a rare failure, falling for 22. The two added 32 for the first wicket.

Vathsal Govind (35) and Rahul put on 96 for the second-wicket stand. Rahul took Kerala home along with captain Sachin Baby (21 not out).

Earlier, medium-pacer Akhil Scaria claimed 4/25 as Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 171 in 48.1 overs after opting to bat. Pacer Basil N P chipped in with 3/40.

Ashutosh Singh top-scored with 40, while Ajay Mandal made 30.

Kerala, who have 13 points from four matches, next clash with Andhra on Saturday.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 171 in 48.1 overs (Ashutosh Singh 40, Ajay Mandal 30; Akhil Scaria 4/25, Basil N P 3/40) lost to Kerala 175/2 in 36.1 overs (P Rahul 92 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Chhattisgarh 0.