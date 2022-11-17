Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rahul stars as Kerala make it three in a row

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2022 04:16 PM IST
P Rahul
Opener P Rahul was in his element. File photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Bengaluru: Opener P Rahul starred with an unbeaten 92 as Kerala outplayed Chhattisgarh by eight wickets to notch up their third win in a row in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 172, Kerala won with more than 13 overs remaining. The left-handed Rahul's 106-ball knock was laced with seven fours and four sixes.

His opening partner Rohan Kunnummal had a rare failure, falling for 22. The two added 32 for the first wicket.

Vathsal Govind (35) and Rahul put on 96 for the second-wicket stand. Rahul took Kerala home along with captain Sachin Baby (21 not out).

Earlier, medium-pacer Akhil Scaria claimed 4/25 as Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 171 in 48.1 overs after opting to bat. Pacer Basil N P chipped in with 3/40.

Ashutosh Singh top-scored with 40, while Ajay Mandal made 30.

Kerala, who have 13 points from four matches, next clash with Andhra on Saturday.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 171 in 48.1 overs (Ashutosh Singh 40, Ajay Mandal 30; Akhil Scaria 4/25, Basil N P 3/40) lost to Kerala 175/2 in 36.1 overs (P Rahul 92 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Chhattisgarh 0.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.