Everyone in India will think it is not out: Ponting on Gill's dismissal

London: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels that Cameron Green's catch to dismiss Shubman Gill at a crucial stage of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on day four will be discussed a lot and "everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out".



Gill was given out by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough on the stroke of tea on the penultimate day of the contest at The Oval on Saturday after India made a bright start to their mammoth 44-run run chase.

Pacer Scott Boland found the edge of Gill's bat and Green dived to his left in his favoured gully position to complete the catch, but whether the Australian all-rounder had successfully got his hands under the ball and controlled it was debatable.

Green immediately started celebrating the superb grab with his teammates and Ponting said soon after the right call was made to send Gill on his way.

"When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn't sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen," said Ponting .

"I actually think some part of the ball did touch the ground and it is the interpretation of the umpire that as long as the fielder has complete control of the ball before the ball hits the ground then it is out.

"That must have been what the umpires' interpretation was and I think that is exactly what happened. It carried probably six or eight inches off the ground then there was another action after that," he added.

"There will be a lot of talk about it I am sure and there will probably be more talk in India than in Australia. Everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out," Ponting said.

The decision made by Kettleborough was made following a recent change to rules relating to the soft signal made by on field umpires, which has been removed from the game.

The one-off Test in south London is just the second Test match played under the new regulations that don't require the on field umpires to provide their input and Ponting believes this would not have influenced the decision made by the experienced official.

"If it had have been given out on the field then I think the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision and I don't think there would have been conclusive evidence," he said.

"The reason I am saying that is, even without the soft signal, the third umpire thought it was out. At the end of the day I think the correct decision has probably been made," he added.