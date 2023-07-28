Ricky Ponting hit by grapes during live Ashes coverage

New Delhi: Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was left fuming after being pelted by grapes on live television when he was on his broadcasting duty at the end of Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.



The incident happened when Ponting was discussing some points of the day's play. He was struck by a series of fruity missiles and several grapes were seen near his shoes on the turf.

After Sky Sports presenter Ian Ward wrapped up an interview with Todd Murphy, he pointed out to Ponting. "It looks like you're being peppered with grapes," Ward was quoted by the Sun.

But Ponting, who looked far from impressed, said: "I've just been hit by a grape. I wouldn't mind finding out who that was actually."