Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Ricky Ponting hit by grapes during live Ashes coverage

IANS
Published: July 28, 2023 03:36 PM IST Updated: July 28, 2023 05:15 PM IST
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was left fuming after being pelted by grapes on live television when he was on his broadcasting duty at the end of Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

The incident happened when Ponting was discussing some points of the day's play. He was struck by a series of fruity missiles and several grapes were seen near his shoes on the turf.

After Sky Sports presenter Ian Ward wrapped up an interview with Todd Murphy, he pointed out to Ponting. "It looks like you're being peppered with grapes," Ward was quoted by the Sun.

But Ponting, who looked far from impressed, said: "I've just been hit by a grape. I wouldn't mind finding out who that was actually."

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.