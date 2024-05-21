PCB keen on having Richards as mentor for T20 World Cup

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on having the legendary Vivian Richards as a mentor for the national team during the upcoming World T20 Cup scheduled in the Americas.

Richards has worked as a mentor for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League since 2016 and as per PCB sources current chairman Mohsin Naqvi is keen on having a big name associated with the national team. Also with most of the Super Eights games in the Caribbean, Richards' experience could come in handy.



Richards has some prior media commitments for the World Cup but things are being worked out as the Pakistani players have great respect and regard for him, the source said.

He said if the deal goes through Richards will mentor the team in the World Cup a role fulfilled by former Australian opener Matthew Hayden in the last two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 where Pakistan reached the semifinals and final.