T20 World Cup final: India set South Africa target of 177 | Live updates

Bridgetown (Barbados): India recovered to post 176/7 against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli in action. Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna

Virat Kohli top-scored with a 59-ball 76 after India slumped to 34/3 in the fifth over. Kohli added 72 with Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls) for the fourth wicket to steady the innings. Shivam Dube made 27 off 16 balls.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 2/23 off three overs, while Anrich Nortje finished with 2/26 from his four overs.

India fans in the stands. Photo: Reuters/Ash Allen

In a clash of two unbeaten sides, India hope to regain the title after a long gap of 17 years, while the Proteas eye their maiden global crown. India have a 4-2 lead over South Africa in the tournament history.

Both sides have gone in with an unchanged XI.