Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

T20 World Cup final: India set South Africa target of 177 | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2024 06:26 PM IST Updated: June 29, 2024 09:46 PM IST
South Africa
Keshav Maharaj, second right, is ecstatic after a strike. Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna
Topic | Cricket

Bridgetown (Barbados): India recovered to post 176/7 against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval here on Saturday. 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli in action. Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna

Virat Kohli top-scored with a 59-ball 76 after India slumped to 34/3 in the fifth over. Kohli added 72 with Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls) for the fourth wicket to steady the innings. Shivam Dube made 27 off 16 balls. 

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    Pandya with his medium pace 

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago

    The dangerous Klaasen is the new man. SA 71/3 after 9

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    Stubbs exposed his stumps and is castled. He goes for 31 off 21. SA 70/3

    SHARE
  • 4 mins ago

    And Axar produces it!

    SHARE
  • 4 mins ago

    India desperately need a wicket

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago

    Stubbs has raced away to 31 off 19

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago

    Another six! This time by Stubbs off Axar

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    13 off Kuldeep's second over

    SHARE
  • 7 mins ago

    de Kocks smashes Kuldeep out of the ground! SA 62/2 after 8 

    SHARE
  • 8 mins ago

    Both battes not allowing the Indian spinners to settle down

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 2/23 off three overs, while Anrich Nortje finished with 2/26 from his four overs.

Indian fans
India fans in the stands. Photo: Reuters/Ash Allen

In a clash of two unbeaten sides, India hope to regain the title after a long gap of 17 years, while the Proteas eye their maiden global crown. India have a 4-2 lead over South Africa in the tournament history.  

Both sides have gone in with an unchanged XI.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE