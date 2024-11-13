Third T20I: South Africa win toss again, India to bat

For the third T20I match in a row, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to field against India.

Both sides have made a change each going into the crucial game at the Centurion with the series tied at 1-1. Right-arm pacer Lutho Sipamla has come in for the hosts while all-rounder Ramandeep Singh has replaced Avesh Khan for Team India. Before the toss, Ramandeep was handed out his India cap by Hardik Pandya.

Starting XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla